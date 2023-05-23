BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville announced that its police chief will take on a dual role and also serve as the city’s assistant city manager.

Chief Felix Sauceda will assume his role as assistant manager immediately. Having served the city for over 30 years, Sauceda said he is looking forward to maintaining his commitment to the leadership of the Brownsville Police Department while also working closely with City Manager Helen Ramirez.

Sauceda’s role as city manager will consist of working with Ramirez while helping with the development and implementation of long and short-range plans and initiatives.

The police chief and now assistant city manager has served the city of Brownville for 31 years. He was named chief in April 2019. In December of 2022, he received a Congressional Recognition certificate in honor and appreciation for his service to Brownsville.

Sauceda became a sergeant in 2008 and was promoted to lieutenant in 2016. He earned his Master’s Degree of Science in Police Administration from the University of Texas-Pan American in 2006. The Brownsville native also earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of Texas at Brownsville in 2001.

“I am immensely grateful for this opportunity,” Sauceda said.

The chief is now one of three assistant city managers in Brownsville.