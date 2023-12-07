BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center is getting a new vehicle to help with the overwhelming number of stray animals coming into their shelter.

At the Brownsville City Commission meeting Tuesday night, the city approved the purchase of a $60,000 van to transport the overflow of animals at the shelter to other facilities.

Dr.Antiono Caldwell, the Deputy Director of Animal Services said this came at the right time. The van will be paid for with a $70,000 grant the shelter received from the Stanton Foundation.

Caldwell says the shelter only has one transport van that was originally used by the police department, but he says it is old and unreliable.

“Having something reliable, that we could actually utilize to transport animals to rescue groups outside of the valley was tremendously important,” he said.

Caldwell says right now the shelter is full, with a total of 300 animals in the facility. To make more room for the animals being brought or picked up by the shelter, he says they send the overflow of pets to rescue groups across the state.

“For us to intake those animals, it means we have to make space and that species either made by adopting, transporting animal animals out or by euthanasia,” he said.

Caldwell says because they can send the animals elsewhere, the saving rate at the shelter has increased.

“If you go back a year, you would see some very horrific numbers. We were only saving 15% to 25% the animals that would come through our doors, and now we’re actually between 75% to 80%,” said Caldwell.

He says the animal shelter has partnerships with various rescue groups in Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston.

The money for gas and maintenance of the vehicle comes from the city.

“If we need to go to Austin. They’ll meet us halfway and kind of do a handoff. But the costs of maintaining the vehicle outside of what’s been granted by the Stanton Foundation does incur through the city,” Caldwell says.

Caldwell adds that the money leftover from the grant will be used to wrap the van with their custom design and the Stanton Foundation logo as a small token of appreciation for the money.