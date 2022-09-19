BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Animal Defense will be at the Texas Roadhouse today for its “Dine and Donate” event.

The charity will be at the Texas Roadhouse from 3 to 7 p.m. today at with adoptable doggies.

To participate, customers must present the event’s flyer to their waiter. Those who present the flyer will have 10% of their bill go to Brownsville Animal Defense, to help dogs in need.

Brownsville Animal Defense is also accepting donations of candy for its Howl-O-Ween event next month.