BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Animal Defense is partnering up with Texas Roadhouse to host a Dine to Donate Fundraiser Night.

In a Facebook post, BAD said the event will take place from 12 to 10 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5. and 19 at Texas Roadhouse, located at 3400 N. Expressway 77 in Brownsville.

Participants can screenshot the flyer found in the BAD Facebook post, present it to their server and 10% of their bill will go towards the organization.

The event will feature adoptable dogs and a Texas Roadhouse peanut fundraiser sold at $4 a bag.

All proceeds for both fundraisers will go towards adoptable dogs in need. For more information contact BAD at (956) 551-0119.