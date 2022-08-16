BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Animal Defense will be hosting an event to help feed rescue dogs.

The event titled “Pumps for Pups” will be taking place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Aug. 20, at Hardknox Strength & Performance located at 3260 Galeno Crossing.

Brownsville Animal Defense is accepting Pedigree (puppy and adult), Purina Puppy Chow Complete, Purina One-Healthy Puppy, and H-E-B Heritage Ranch- Adult dog food donations, according to Brownsville Animal Defense Facebook page.

There will be a $10 entry fee for those who wish to participate in the workout, as well as vendors and local business.

For more information, please contact Brownsville Animal Defense at (956) 551-0119.