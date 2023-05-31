BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center (BARCC) will close effective immediately, the city announced.

The City of Brownsville announced the closure is necessary due to a case of distemper, a highly contagious virus that can infect the brain and suppress the immune system in dogs.

BARCC leaders confirmed Tuesday the presence of distemper within their facility.

According to the city, immediate action has been taken to contain the spread of the virus through disinfection measures and preventive protocols.

BARCC staff will work with veterinary professionals to provide treatment to affected dogs.

The care center will be temporarily closed for up to six weeks.

BARCC leaders advise the only dogs that will be accepted at the Care Center during the temporary closure are those that need emergency medical care, that have rabies, are extremely aggressive, have been seized and animal cruelty cases.