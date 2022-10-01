BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville and Port Isabel Police Departments will host National Night Out this week.

National Night Out is a free event with music, food vendors and door prizes. The aim of the event is to have the community meet local law enforcement officers.

Port Isabel police will host their National Night Out event from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at the Walmart parking lot.

The event will include new carnival rides, free food, drinks, horses, raffles and entertainment.

The Brownsville event is scheduled to be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, at the Brownsville Sports Park. Brownsville police, fire, community groups and local businesses will be on hand to provide crime prevention and problem-solving information.