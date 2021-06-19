Brownsville and Harlingen hold runoff elections for commissioner positions

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Runoff elections were decided in Brownsville and Harlingen on Saturday.

In Brownsville, Roy De Los Santos won the position of Brownsville City Commissioner for District 3 after defeating Jessica Puente-Bradshaw with 894 votes to 753 votes.

Pedro Cardenas will overtake the position of District 4 commissioner from Ben Neece after winning Saturday’s runoff election with 1,045 votes to Neece’s 498.

In Harlingen, Frank Morales won the position of Harlingen City Commissioner for District 4 after defeating Basilio “Chino” Sanchez with 256 votes to 504 votes.

All election totals are unofficial until each city’s next respective meeting.