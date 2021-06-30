Brownsville Amber Alert suspect arrested, charged

Credit: Brownsville Police Department

Clayton Ryan Phillips, age 18, was arraigned at the Brownsville Municipal Court on Wednesday.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas —An 18-year-old man has been charged with following a statewide Amber Alert Saturday night.

According to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department, Clayton Ryan Phillips was charged with aggravated kidnapping and traffic of a person.

Phillip’s bond was set at $575,000.

Phillips was arrested on June 27 by the Mansfield Police Department in connection to the disappearance of 13-year-old Antonette Rodriguez of Brownsville.

