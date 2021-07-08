Brownsville allocates $65M for citywide initiatives

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The City of Brownsville Commission approved and allocated funds from American Rescue Plan (ARP) for city-wide initiatives.

During a meeting held on July 6, the city commission proposed $65,194,854 of the federal fund went to infrastructure projects and COVID-19 efforts.

Those infrastructure projects include:

$19.5 million in Middle Mile Broadband Deployment

$14.6 million in Downtown Water/Wastewater Improvements

$11.5 million in Los Tomates Nature Preserve and Regional Detention Facility

$10.5 million in Municipal Revenue Loss/Premium Pay

$5.5 million in the Gladys Porter Zoo Water/Wastewater Infrastructure

Another part of the funds will be distributed as follows for the ongoing COVID-19 response:

$2,623,646.78 for Tourism and Nonprofit Revenue Loss

$650,000 for the City of Brownsville Public Health departmental assistance

$250,000 for business digital inclusion efforts

$50,000 for the City of Brownsville Marketing and Communications ongoing

communications efforts and incentives to increase vaccination turnout

$20,000 for the reimbursement to Texas Southmost College (TSC) for costs for rehabilitation of Amigoland space for vaccination efforts.

“The funding from the American Rescue Plan is going to help so many people who were

detrimentally impacted by the Covid-19 Pandemic. The City of Brownsville feels grateful

to receive this funding for much-needed projects and initiatives that will provide great

economic relief, as well as enhance the quality of life for all residents. We look forward to

seeing these projects and initiatives come to fruition and for our economy to continue to

thrive,” said Mayor Trey Mendez in a release.

The ARP is a federally funded program that assists state and local governments to address COVID-19 response, support essential workers, recover revenue loss for government services and infrastructure investments.