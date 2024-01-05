HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four people are dead after an aircraft that took off from Brownsville crashed near an airport in the Mexican State of Coahuila.

According to the plane tracking website FlightWare, the aircraft took off from Brownsville at 9:01 a.m. and crashed at 11:47 a.m. at the Plan De Guadalupe International Airport while on the final approach runaway.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration, the plane was registered as a Piper PA-46-350P Malibu Mirage under the name of Alsa Aviation Inc. in Brownsville.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.