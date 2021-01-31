Brownsville adult daycare owner offering county solution to vaccinate elderly, limited mobility population

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Texas is approaching week eight of administering vaccinations, but in the Rio Grande Valley, individuals with limited mobility remain overlooked.

Abraham Barrientos owns Las Jacarandas Adult Day Care says the patients are anxious to get vaccinated.

“It’s hard to answer,” he said. “Every day they ask, ‘when are we going to get it? how long is it going to take?”

He doesn’t know, as it’d be impossible for them to take themselves to a mass vaccination site.

“These individuals are disabled or above the age of 65 and require assistance with the activities of daily living,” Barrientos said.

Now he and others in the community are teaming up to offer the county a solution.

“If the county were to provide a certain time frame for us to transport them, they’ll be more than happy to take them,” he said.

Civic Leader Mary Yturria contracted COVID-19 early on in the pandemic and it has left her with lasting symptoms.

“It’s no walk in the park,” she said.

To protect others in her situation, she is joining the effort.

“We need to get as many people given shots as possible, and I think we just need to draw up a plan and flat do it,” she said.

If offered a dedicated time, they believe fellow facilities would step up and help to finally provide this vulnerable population relief.

“There’s this whole spectrum of need that we’re hoping the county will look at and build into their plan,” Social Worker Jack White said. “If they want us to help, we’re willing to help.”

Barrientos adds he is grateful home healthcare workers and those working in daycares were prioritized in the vaccination effort, but it is about time patients receive that same protection.