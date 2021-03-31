Brownsville adult daycare looks to increase capacity as more patients are fully vaccinated

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — After a months-long attempt to get their clients vaccinated, the patients of a local adult daycare are waiting for the second dose of their COVID-19 vaccine. With the momentum, the daycare is now looking to helping homebound individuals begin their vaccine.

Abraham Barrientos, from Las Jacarandas, had proposed a plan to the county to make it possible for his elderly and limited mobility residents to obtain a vaccine.

Finally, that plan is coming to life.

Unlike other qualified elderly individuals, the patients at Las Jacarandas lacked the transportation and ability to wait in the long – often overnight – lines through which the vaccines were first offered.

Barrientos proposed using the handicap-accessible busses and setting up an appointment when they could all go.

“That was one of the good things about providing the bus,” he said. “The county didn’t have a location to put those individuals, if not they have to get off and get back on, so this facilitated things a lot for us.”

This service has since opened to other homebound individuals. Once they have enough people interested to fill up the bus, they set up another appointment to bring them at once.

Las Jacarandas remained open throughout the pandemic but were limiting capacity to patients who did not have a caretaker or family to look after them. With the majority of them now vaccinated, more will soon be welcomed back to the facility.

The patients said they feel a sense of relief and are looking forward to resuming some normal activities.

“It was a lot of stress for us, but now I’m better,” patient Hilda Hernandez said in Spanish. “Thanks to God.”

“We were all waiting to be vaccinated because it was just from here to the house and from the house to here,” patient Julia Estrada said in Spanish. “We didn’t go anywhere.”

“I feel more confident,” patient Maria Almendarez said in Spanish. “I felt a lot of fear and wasn’t coming for a while because of that.”

The adult day care already as date set to administer the second dose.