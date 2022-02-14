BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Bus shelters are in place for Brownsville residents who use public transportation along Southmost and International Blvd.

Gennie Garcia, Assistant Director for Brownsville Multimodal Transportation said the change is a great one because not all bus stops have shelters.

According to Garcia, the city was able to renovate eight bus stops thanks to a grant of about $350,000 from the Community Development Block Grant.

The purpose of the renovated bus stops is to help give passengers a better experience while using public transportation and keep them protected from the weather.

“It’s important to have our citizens protected from the weather elements and provide the best customer experience that we can,” she said.

According to Garcia, Brownsville buses help transport 1.5 million passengers every year.

Garcia said the ultimate goal is for all routes to get the updated look but right now it is only available along with two of them.

“Route 6 and Route 7 are where you are able to see these new shelters; this is a local need and something that we’ve been planning for,” she said.

Garcia said the transportation department takes the time to ride their own bus system and is happy to address the need for the Brownsville community.

The transportation department hopes to install 25 additional bus shelters in the future.