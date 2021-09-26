Brownsville adds new playground, first of its kind in Texas

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville has partnered up with KaBoom!, Strive Together, RGV Focus, and United Way of Southern Cameron County to build the first technological playground in Texas at Monte Bella Park.

The idea came from Brownsville families.

Approximately 700 drawings were submitted by elementary students showcasing their “dream” playgrounds. 300 parents were also surveyed about what they would want in a playground for their child(ren).

The three main qualities that parents wanted in this new play space included literacy, inclusivity, and technology.

Throughout the playground, children can find the alphabet, numbers, shapes, Spanish and English sentences for them to read, and games that require children to play together.

There are also sensors on the playground where children can code games at home and then come to the playground to play those very games.

The technological play spots make it the first of its kind not only in the Valley but in Texas.

According to United Way’s Development and Communication Director, Wendy De Leon the playground won’t be open until early October as safety padding is still needed.

Although closed to the public right now, the community is already excited for what they saw. “We live just down the street in Lake Way and there’s no playground close to our house so we’re thrilled that this playground is being built,” said volunteer and mother, Erin Cowen. Her son, Jack said he is excited because he wished for a playground nearby when he was younger, but not there is one, and he’s ready for it.

Two young girls who drew their “dream” playgrounds as a part of this project, Alicia and Emory also commented they were both very excited to play and for the new activities they saw.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony when the playground is officially opened. Updates on a specific date and time here as it becomes available.