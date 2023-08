BROWNVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department reported an overnight auto-pedestrian accident that left one man in critical condition.

According to a release from Brownsville PD, the accident took place at the 3600 block of Ruben M Torres. Police said one man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Multiple police units were on the scene and traffic was being redirected to avoid the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.