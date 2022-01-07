Brownsville: 51-year-old arrested for threatening man with broken bottle

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man who pointed a broken bottle at someone, threatening to fight.

Jesus Diaz, 51, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Thursday, according to a post by Brownsville PD.

Brownsville PD received calls about a man threatening another man at the 100 block of E. Madison.

Upon arrival, an officer noticed two men arguing. Diaz approached the victim, saying that he was making too much noise. The victim was doing construction work at the residence, the post states.

Diaz grabbed two glass bottles and broke them together. He then pointed one of the broken bottles at the victim, telling him that he wanted to fight.

“The victim was placed in fear for his safety and was trying to get away from the situation,” the post stated.

Diaz was arrested and arraigned on Friday for the following charges: