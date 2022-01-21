Brownsville: $300k in cash, 145 lbs. of cocaine seized

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A multiagency operation led to the seizure of over $300,000 in cash, multiple bundles of cocaine and a rifle.

The Cameron County District Attorney’s Office Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) conducted multiple traffic stops on Thursday.

SIU investigators conducted an interview during a traffic stop. An SIU K-9 officer named Deni was deployed to search the vehicle. Deni alerted officers, resulting in officers finding cash inside the vehicle, according to a release by the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators conducted searches on multiple other vehicles that day, discovering more cash, cocaine and a rifle.

SIU and HSI seized approximately 66 kilograms of cocaine and $300,000 in cash in total, along with one rifle.

Four individuals were arrested and are pending arraignment.

