ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two brothers were arrested for an aggravated assault that occurred at an HEB.

Enrique Amado Guzman, 32, and Tomas Lee Guzman, 27, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony, according to a release from Elsa PD.

The brothers, who are from La Villa, were arrested in connection to an assault that occurred on March 7 at an HEB located at 512 E. Edinburg Ave.

“We would like to thank the community and HEB for their cooperation in identifying these individuals,” Elsa police said in the release.