HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (VEDS) is an inherited connective tissue disorder that is caused by defects in a protein called collagen, according to the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, it is generally considered the most severe form of Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS).

Common symptoms include thin, translucent skin; easy bruising; characteristic facial appearance; and fragile arteries, muscles, and internal organs. Vascular EDS is usually caused by a change in the COL3A1 gene. Rarely, it may be caused by a genetic change in the COL1A1 gene.

Sophia De La Garza, a mother raising awareness of VEDS. She says, “We can learn how to better care for people with VEDS and medical people who are not aware of it because it’s so rare. They can learn how to take care of them ever in a situation with a person with VEDS. We’re raising funds for research. There’s not enough research out there. There’s no cure, there’s no treatment.”

Del La Garza’s daughter received a diagnosis at age 1 and has this advice for people who are not aware of this disease or don’t understand it.

“Just be empathetic towards people. Not all rare diseases, or disabilities are visible. You never know what people are going through. So just empathy would be the word I would leave people with.”

For more information on VEDS visit the VEDS Movement or the Marfan Foundation.

