‘Brighter days ahead’ says Congressman Gonzalez following President Trump’s impeachment

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Nearly one year to the day after his first impeachment trial began in the Senate, President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives for a second time.

The latest impeachment comes a week after rioters stormed the Capitol Building following a speech from President Trump where he told his supporters “we fight like hell and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

KVEO spoke with Representative Vicente Gonzalez, who represents Texas’ 15th Congressional district, shortly after the House voted to impeach President Trump.

“Well, I think after last Wednesday, today is the saddest day of my time in Congress,” said Congressman Gonzalez, when asked how he felt following the historic occasion.

He expressed dismay that an incident like the riot at Capitol Hill, which resulted in the deaths of five people, could have taken place at all.

He said impeaching President Trump was necessary for the country to heal after the horrific incident at the Capitol that was the result of President Trump’s speech.

“We’re a country of rule and law,” said Rep. Gonzalez. “It’s a message that we needed to send not only to the American people but to countries around the world that look at us for leadership.”

The House voted 232 to 197 to impeach President Trump. Every House Democrat and 10 House Republicans voted ‘Yes’ to adopting the articles of impeachment.

Congressman Gonzalez says that he may not agree with the 10 Republicans in the House who voted to adopt the articles of impeachment in most matters politically, but “we all had the love of our country, the love of our democracy and republic.”

Throughout the interview, Representative Gonzalez expressed his optimism for the future with Joe Biden as President, saying that he saw “brighter days ahead.”

The next step in the impeachment process is a trial in the Senate. President Trump was acquitted by the Senate during his first impeachment trial on February 5, 2020, after a nearly three-week trial.

The Senate would not have nearly that much time this time around, President-Elect Biden is set to be sworn in on January 20, one week after the House adopted articles of impeachment against the President.

He’d like to see Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell bring the trial to the Senate floor as quickly as possible.

“If they have some debates hopefully they can do it in the next 24-48 hours and they can bring it on the floor and they can vote on it, and end this horror that we’ve been living for a while now,” he added.

As of now, it doesn’t appear Senator McConnell will call an emergency session of the Senate as Congressman Gonzalez hoped for.