MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Road closures are expected to take place early next week as the City of McAllen works on bridge improvements.

The bridge improvements are part of the 2018 bond election drainage improvement project and will affect Bicentennial Boulevard between Tamarack and Harvey Avenues.

Starting Monday, Harvey Avenue will be completely closed to all traffic between North 16th Street and Bicentennial Boulevard until April 6.

Residents in the immediate area will have uninterrupted access to their homes, according to a release sent from the city.

The city urges motorists to find alternate routes during the road closure. Delays and congestion in the surrounding areas are expected.