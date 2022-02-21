HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hundreds of brides filled the Harlingen Convention Center this weekend at the Proposal Bridal Market.

Anything they needed to put together their wedding was available in one location. From florists and caterers, from bounce houses and beverages … the selections were immense.

The brides also had the opportunity to win a $5,500 custom wedding dress that was raffled by Tiscareno Bridal Couture.

Clara Loera is the producer of the Proposal Bridal Market and she says shows like the one held Sunday are becoming more of a necessity.

“We actually thought the weddings were going to be smaller and a little bit more intimate like they were during the pandemic. No. We’re planning weddings that are anywhere from 150 people, 200, you name it,” Loera said.

She said she’s planning on holding a second bridal show this year, hopefully in October.