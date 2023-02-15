McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The International Museum of Art and Science announced their popular beer festival Brew-seum is returning in April.

Brew-seum is a festival that brings together craft beer enthusiasts to try table-to-table samples of local fare and craft beer and restaurants across the Rio Grande Valley.

The 15th annual event will include live entertainment and activities.

The festival serves as a fundraiser, benefiting IMAS and supports year-round art and science education in the Valley, according to a press release from IMAS.

IMAS members get early access to VIP and general admission tickets on Friday, Feb. 17. General ticket sales open on Monday, Feb. 20.