Breast Cancer Awareness Month ends, family celebrates survivor

Palmview, Texas (KVEO) – A family in Palmview celebrated an unexpected recovery.

“She’s a strong woman for surviving,” said granddaughter Emily Castro.

With pink balloons and streamers, dozens of Maria Julia Lopez’s friends and family decorated their cars to celebrate her, as she waited down the road.

In July 2019, Lopez and her family received news no one wants to hear.

“She was diagnosed with stage three inflammatory breast cancer. First in the family. None of her sisters or cousins or anybody had the same type of illness,” said Lopez’s daughter, Celeste Moreno.

Lopez endured 44 cycles of radiation and a single mastectomy, but through it all, her faith kept her strong.

“I put my faith in God and never felt pain,” Lopez said in Spanish.

The family was not expecting to hear this news.

Difficulty breathing sent Lopez to the get tested for COVID-19, but a negative test pointed at something equally threatening.

“There was something accumulating in her lungs. They weren’t sure if it was cancer that was spreading to her lungs,” said Moreno.

Further testing revealed Lopez was having a reaction to chemotherapy, but the doctors told her one more thing.

“They found I was cancer free,” said Lopez.

After more than a year of treatment the 78-year-old mother of 5 was clear of cancer.

“Flying, flying towards God,” said Lopez as she described that she felt like a butterfly.

The message she wants to send to anyone going through something similar: “don’t give up, have faith,” she said.

Lopez’s family is asking for prayers that her full body scan in two weeks confirms she is cancer free.