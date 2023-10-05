HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and medical experts remind the public of how important early detection is in fighting breast cancer.

“Breast cancer awareness is very important. I think people kind of lost sight of why we wear pink. It’s to remind people to make an appointment for a mammogram. It can make a world of difference because as we all know, the earlier you catch something, the better chance of a positive outcome you have,” said Joey Govea, RT(R)(CT), MSHS, Director of Imaging Services, Valley Baptist Medical Center.

For information on scheduling a mammogram or more information on the service, click here.

