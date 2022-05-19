WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco Police announced new developments in an 8-year-old murder cold case.

According to police they arrested two people and one of them is facing murder charges.

“The call regarding this case came into the Weslaco Police Department on December 2 at 1:30 a.m. in 2014, so that’s some time now,” said Chief Joel Rivera, Weslaco Police Department.

50-year-old Alberto Davila was arrested in connection to the death of Daniel Salazar Burnias.

Burnias was found dead after crashing into a tree near the International Boulevard exit in Weslaco.

“During their initial investigation they discovered several bullet holes in the motor vehicle and the deceased inside, the deceased had been struck several times,” said Chief Rivera.

In March of 2020, Chief Rivera said police received crucial information from a woman who told investigators her husband was responsible for the shooting.

“This was a critical break for us. When she implicated him as being a part of this murder that was a critical component that was the first domino in many dominos so to speak,” said the chief.

Two years later, Davila has been arrested and charged with murder. Davila was issued a $1 million bond.

Chief Rivera said a second person was also taken into custody in connection to the case.

“At the time, this individual was a minor. He is now an adult so that complicated things for us and we will not be releasing the identity of that person until a trial, or a court hearing can occur,” said Chief Rivera.

Rivera added that a 9-millimeter handgun was recovered in connection to the shooting.

Records show Davila was convicted of multiple crimes in Hidalgo County including unlawful possession of a firearm and drug possession.

Despite these arrests, an investigation is still ongoing.