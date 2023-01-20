HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two people have died and another four have been injured in a fatal crash Friday, according to police.

The three-vehicle incident involved a semi and happened at 25340 FM 106, according to Sgt. Larry Moore, of the Harlingen Police Department. Two people died at the scene and four others are injured, Moore told ValleyCentral.

Law enforcement officials and first responders are asking the public to find other routes and stay away from the scene.

The roads 509, 106 and Port of Harlingen are temporarily closed, and the public is asked to take an alternative route.

