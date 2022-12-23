WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Deputies are responding to shots being fired in a Weslaco home — and law enforcement has shot the homeowner, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities responded to the 7000 block of Mile 3 1/2 of Weslaco for a “welfare concern”, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

“Neighbors were concerned for children while shots were being fired in the home,” Guerra said.

The sheriff said the homeowner pointed a weapon toward law enforcement and was shot.

The condition of the man was not released.

ValleyCentral reached out to Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Fred Perez for more information. Perez was not able to provide any additional details.

This is a developing story.