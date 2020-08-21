Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

Bread truck leads officials to stash house in the city of Mission

by: Elizabeth Gomez-Patino

15 undocumented immigrants found inside bread truck in Mission (source: U.S. Border Patrol)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—A bread truck that was stopped for a traffic violation on Wednesday, led officials to discover a stash house in Mission.

Credit: Customs and Border Protection

According to Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the Texas Department of Public Safety trooper stopped a bread truck that had 15 people inside attempting to conceal themselves in the cargo of the truck.

Credit: Customs and Border Protection

Agents determined they were all undocumented immigrants.

Information that was gathered during the traffic stop, resulted in agents locating a stash house that had 11 more undocumented immigrants by Mile 4 in Mission.

DPS took custody of the driver and the bread truck. Border Patrol took custody of the remaining individuals and processed them.

Law enforcement officials locate 11 undocumented immigrants at a stash house in Mission (source: U.S. Border Patrol)

