Bread truck leads officials to stash house in the city of Mission

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—A bread truck that was stopped for a traffic violation on Wednesday, led officials to discover a stash house in Mission.
According to Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the Texas Department of Public Safety trooper stopped a bread truck that had 15 people inside attempting to conceal themselves in the cargo of the truck.
Agents determined they were all undocumented immigrants.
Information that was gathered during the traffic stop, resulted in agents locating a stash house that had 11 more undocumented immigrants by Mile 4 in Mission.
DPS took custody of the driver and the bread truck. Border Patrol took custody of the remaining individuals and processed them.