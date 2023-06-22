EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Chamber of Commerce and the UTRGV Small Business Development Center on Thursday hosted a small business branding seminar.

The goal was to provide business owners with new insights and skills into branding and creating a unique brand identity.

“This is one of the many seminars that we you know, provide and present,” said Marivel Mata, Senior Business Advisor, UTRGV SBDC. “Nobody goes into business knowing everything for themselves and as business owners you want to learn as much as possible. It’s through our seminars that we bring this knowledge, again, to better capacitate our clients so that they’re successful in their respective businesses.”

The groups plan to host more small business seminars and workshops in the future. For more information on the UTRGV Small Business Development Center call 956-665-7535.