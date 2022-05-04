BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board (BPUB) announced they will update all of its rates.

According to BPUB, the rates include electric, water, and wastewater. The decision was made after the Brownsville City Commission approved new rates at its May 3 meeting.

On electric bills, customers will see an adjustment lowering the base rate by approximately 22 percent. This adjustment will be phased over the course of two years, said the city.

Since 2016, BPUB had been using those revenues for its bill reduction program, which kept the fuel, purchased energy, and marketing charges (FPEM) on BPUB bills lower than actual costs. The FPEM, seen on a BPUB electric bill as the fuel and energy charge, covers the cost of fuel used for electric generation, purchased power, and associated costs.

Base electric rates will be adjusted beginning June 1, 2022, and will be reflected on the first bill customers receive after that date. The remainder of the adjustment will be effective June 1, 2023.

Brownsville city commissioners also approved a series of increases to water customer service charges and rates, the first change in water rates in six years, along with a new resaca maintenance fee for all BPUB water customers. This fee will fund BPUB’s ongoing Resaca Restoration Project by matching funds for federal dollars already earmarked for resaca improvements.

The water updates and resaca maintenance fee go into effect on June 1, 2022.

