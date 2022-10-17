BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a public outcry last week to place its CEO on unpaid leave, the Brownsville Public Utilities Board will hold a meeting to determine his status with the utility board.

According to agenda item two during the closed meeting section of Monday’s special board, BPUB will consider the “employment, evaluation, reassessment, duties, or discipline of [John Bruciak] the Chief Executive Officer.”

This comes after the city’s forensic audit of a failed $118 million power plant project.

As previously reported by ValleyCentral, Brownsville city commissioners released the candid review on Oct. 5, detailing how the utility board in 2011 raised customers’ electric rates to fund a $118 million plan to develop and operate an electric-generating facility, through a deal presented as being a partnership between BPUB and Tenaska, a Nebraska-based energy company.

Last week’s Oct. 10 public meeting heard strong criticism from residents who expressed they wanted Bruciak to be disciplined after the release of the audit.

Monday’s special meeting, which starts at 5 p.m., will be held at the BPUB annex building and will begin with public comments. Residents will have a maximum of five minutes each to speak.

Last week, those comments centered solely on the audit.

Another item on the closed meeting portion of the agenda is a meeting with the BPUB legal counsel for advice on the pending court and administrative litigation matters regarding the city’s forensic audit report.

ValleyCentral will have an update on the outcome of tonight’s meeting at 10 p.m.