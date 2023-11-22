BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board announces its upcoming Community Partnership Seminar.

BPUB says the seminar will focus on its Project SHARE Program which is dedicated to assisting low-income households within the community, according to its news release.

“This seminar represents an opportunity for us to directly connect with our community, especially those in need, and inform them about the assistance available through the Project SHARE Program,” said Joe Amaya, BPUB billing manager.

The seminar is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 29, at the BPUB Administration Building. It will consist of two sessions: an English session at 10 a.m. followed by a Spanish session at 10:30 a.m.

Space is limited, and attendance for these informative sessions is exclusively available to BPUB

customers. Click here to register.

For more information about the seminar, call the Billing Department at (956) 983-6119.