BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board has entered the final phase of the Boca Chica waterline upgrade project.

The final stage of construction consists of the installation of a 16-inch waterline along the boulevard. The final tie-in of the new waterline to the existing line on Owens Road will take place May 1 through 5.

A complete closure of Owens Road will be in effect for the final phase. At that time all traffic will be required to follow detour signage along International Boulevard, Southmost Road and 30th Street to access Owens Road.

BPUB says the aim of the project is to provide reliability and improve BPUB’s water distribution system, in conjunction with the new two million-gallon elevated storage tank, which is currently under construction.