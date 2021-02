PORT ISABEL, Texas (KVEO) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board (BPUB) water tanks will be at the Port Isabel High School to distribute water to residents.

The tanks will be at the location starting at 5 p.m., until supplies last.

As Laguna Madre Water District remains under a water boil notice, residents are encouraged to go and get safe water.

The Port Isabel High School is located at 18001 TX-100, Port Isabel, TX 78578