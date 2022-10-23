BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board will host a special meeting Monday following the unanimous decision to place its CEO on administrative leave.

During its Monday meeting, the board will discuss the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties or discipline of John Bruciak, BPUB’s CEO and general manager.

This comes after a decision Oct. 17 to place Bruciak on leave without pay after the city released a forensic audit of BPUB’s failed $118 million power plant project.

During its Oct. 17 meeting, the board appointed Jaime Estrada will take over as interim CEO. This week his duties will be decided.