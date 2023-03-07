BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Utilities Board announced service disconnections will be implemented this week.

The service disconnections will apply to customers who have overdue electric, water and wastewater bills, according to a press release from BPUB.

Customers have been protected from disconnections since the beginning of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

In 2020, BPUB provided utility assistance for unemployed and underemployed residents affected by the pandemic.

As previously reported on ValleyCentral, the Brownsville City Commission held a special meeting in October 2022 approving a pause to utility penalties coming from BPUB.

During the special meeting, the city commission approved a disconnection freeze through February.

“Starting October 21, 2022, BPUB suspended service disconnections for non-payment to electric, water and wastewater customers until February 28, 2023,” BPUB stated in a press release in October. “Disconnections will continue on accounts that pose an electrical safety issue or show evidence of meter tampering.”

Residential customers can access their account information, pay bills and sign up for payment plans online at the utility’s website.

The utility will only disconnect service during normal business hours.

Service disconnections start on Wednesday, March 8.