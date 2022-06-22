BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board’s Administration Building lobby will be taking limited appointments Thursday, and be temporarily closed starting Friday.

According to a BPUB news release, in-person appointments with Customer Service will not be accepted after Thursday.

Despite the closure, customer operations and service will otherwise continue as normal.

Customer service will continue to handle payments via the drive-thru, dropbox, and will also be available by phone or online.

BPUB’s regular business hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Customers or visitors who try to enter the BPUB Administration Building will be directed to

contact BPUB in another way, the news release states.

Payment options can be accessed online at www.brownsville-pub.com, by phone at (956) 983-6121, or via the dropbox located at 1425 Robinhood Drive.

Customers may also use the five-lane drive-thru from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday located behind the Administration Building.

U.S. mail payments can be mailed to P.O. Box 660566; Dallas, TX 75266-0566.

For more information on how to arrange BPUB payments click here.