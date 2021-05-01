Brownsville PUB to reopen for customers by appointment only

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) – The Brownsville Public Utilities Board will reopen the BPUB Administration Building to customers by appointment only starting Monday, May 3.

Customers will now have the opportunity to come in and talk to a BPUB representative face to face.

Anyone interested in scheduling an appointment can call BPUB at 956-983-6200. Appointments will be available Monday through Friday, unscheduled walk-ins will be not be accepted.

Customers must have all required documents, including valid government-issued identification, at their scheduled appointment.

When arriving for an appointment customers are asked to arrive 10-15 minutes ahead of the appointment time and wait for a phone call notifying them that its time for the appointment. The customer will then be escorted to the Customer Service area after going through the temperature station.

Customers who schedule an appointment must follow these rules:

Face masks or facial coverings required.

Screenings with no-touch thermometers will be required. Anyone with a temperature reading 100.4 or above will not be permitted.

No waiting in the lobby allowed.

Customers experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or who have recently tested positive for COVID-19 are asked to cancel any pending appointments and avoid going to the BPUB Administration Building.

BPUB will not yet be opening the cashier station inside the building, however will still be offering the five drive-thru lanes behind the building.

The lanes are open Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, from 8 a.m. to 5p.m.

For more information on BPUB call 956-983-6121 or visit the website here.