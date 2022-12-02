BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board announced that it will remain in stage two of the Drought Contingency Plan.

Under stage two water restrictions, lawn watering by a sprinkler system is restricted to two days a week based on the last digit of the service address and from midnight through 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. through midnight.

When to water lawns in Brownsville

Below is the watering schedule depending on the last number of your service address:

0 or 1 — Monday, Saturday

2 or 3 — Tuesday, Saturday

4 or 5 — Wednesday, Saturday

6 or 7 — Thursday, Sunday

8 or 9 — Friday, Sunday

Vehicle washing is allowed two days a week between midnight and 10 a.m. and between 7 p.m. and midnight on the designated landscape watering days.