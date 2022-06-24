BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board urges its customers to exercise caution due to a recent increase in scam calls.

In the last few days, BPUB’s call center received about 500 calls from customers and other residents across the Rio Grande Valley reporting a call from a spoofed BPUB phone number, a BPUB news release states.

These scammers are spoofing BPUB phone numbers and threatening to disconnect customers and other residents to collect past due payments through third-party payment methods.

Scammers are able to distinguish their caller identification to make the caller ID appear to be a BPUB phone number.

The calls are spoofed using BPUB’s 956-983-6121 number.

According to the news release, when customers answer they receive an automated Spanish-speaking voice message directing them to press one to speak to an agent.

Scammers then ask customers for personal information to confirm their identity.

Those who confirm their identity and proceed with the call are directed to send the scammers money via Zelle or a dot. card.

The release states that BPUB will never seek payment via the telephone, especially not through Zelle, Cash App, PayPal, dot. card or any other prepaid card or mobile payment service.

BPUB will also never request to confirm your personal information via telephone or threaten to disconnect.