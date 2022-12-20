BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board encourages area residents to follow safety tips as winter weather arrives this week.

BPUB asks customers to inspect their windows for damaged caulking or any signs of drafts. The board also recommends sealing up spots with exterior caulking.

Inspecting doors to see if any light or air comes through is also advised. If gaps are found, the board recommends adding or replacing weather strips to seal up the openings.

Plants and pipes can be protected by wrapping them with something that can withstand the cold.

In case of power outages, BPUB also recommends creating an emergency kit including items such as water, batteries, flashlights, a radio, a first aid kit, a manual can opener and emergency contact information.

Those who own a generator should ensure that it has been set up correctly and is ready to be used. BPUB reminds customers that running generators inside can be harmful and even deadly.