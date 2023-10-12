BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Multiple residences and streets in Brownsville are without power, the Brownsville Public Utilities Board announced.

The city’s utility company received a report of a sparking wire on an electrical pole behind Pollo Palenque located on U.S. Highway 77.

“Our crews are on their way to install new jumpers. While the work is being completed, customers in the surrounding areas will be without power for about an hour,” BPUB announced in a statement.

The streets affected by the power outage are Old Highway 77, West Morrison Road, Lorenaly Drive, Salida Del Sol and surrounding areas.