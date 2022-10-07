BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Repair on a main sewage line in Brownsville has been extended for another two weeks, the Brownsville Public Utilities Board announced Friday.

The announcement comes after BPUB reported it would execute temporary road closures for a section of Rentfro Boulevard between Clover Drive and Scott Street earlier this week.

Originally, the closure was scheduled to be lifted Friday, Oct. 7 but has now been extended another two weeks. The new end date is scheduled for Oct. 21.

Traffic will continue to be detoured until work is completed. According to a BPUB news release, construction dates and times may vary due to the nature of weather, soil conditions and job provisions.

BPUB, the Texas Department of Transportation and the City of Brownsville coordinated this effort to make the repair a safe and efficient operation, the release stated.

Questions and concerns regarding the road closure can be directed to BPUB by calling (956) 983-6100.