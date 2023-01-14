BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board has entered phase two of its Boca Chica Waterline Upgrade Project with the installation of a 16-inch waterline.

The waterline will allow for upgrades closer to the four-corner intersection of International Boulevard.

Phase two of the traffic control plan will kick off Jan. 23 and will require tapering the two eastbound traffic lanes starting at the intersection of Boca Chica Boulevard and Security Drive, according to a release sent by BPUB.

During the installation eastbound traffic will be reduced to one lane. Additionally, the right turn yield lane on State Highway 48 to access Boca Chica Boulevard, will be temporarily closed.

BPUB said the aim of the project is to provide reliable and improved water distribution, in conjunction with the new Two Million Gallon Elevated Storage Tank, which is currently under construction.

For questions regarding road closures related to the project, call (956) 983-6100.