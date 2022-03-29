BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Customers of the Brownsville Public Utility Board reported seeing false late payment notices after making payments.

“It’s concerning because some of us, because of our jobs we can’t afford to have bad credit either,” said Leticia Rivera, a customer of Brownsville PUB. “My neighbors, my family members, and no one ever answers the calls so we haven’t been able to get any type of clarification”

Rivera said she and her neighbors all received the same late notices in the mail, but Brownsville PUB sent out a message on Friday that said these notices are due to payment delays.

“If a payment has been made there’s no threat of service being disconnected or any late fees being charged to these customers,” said Ryan Greenfeld, Communication and Public Relations manager for Brownsville PUB.

A press release from Brownsville PUB from Friday states:

“BPUB currently is processing payments manually because a direct communication link with its third-party payment processor was disconnected out of an abundance of caution to safeguard the personal information

of BPUB customers after the recent data security incident at BPUB that is still under

investigation.”

Earlier this month cyber security firm Emsisoft reached out to us and informed us that a Russian ransomware gang called LockBit impacted the utility board. Brownsville PUB then confirmed a data security incident did occur.

“I feel that it’s a possibility that our accounts have been compromised especially those of us who have automatic payment withdraw—it’s really, really concerning,” said Rivera.

Greenfeld said the investigation is ongoing.

“When and if we discover if customer data was impacted, we will be sure to report that to the customers,” said Greenfeld.

Greenfeld warns customers that call volume might be high at the moment.

“If they’re having any problems being able to reach an operator it could be that call volume is very high at that time,” he said. “Might be recommended to wait a few minutes and call again.”

Greenfeld added that all payment options are still functioning at this time

Brownsville PUB Customer Service can be contacted at 956-983-6121 or through email.