BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board experienced six overnight outages impacting about 1,654 customers and over 200 this morning.

An updated report from BPUB stated the board had two outages affecting about 272 customers Friday morning.

BPUB has restored 267 customers with five remaining. The outages occurred in the following areas:

At 5:53 am customers in Charing Cross Cir; Jaime J Zapata; Margaret Ct; Parliament Ct; Picadilly Cir; Sunbeam; Tanglewood Dr; Westminster Cir; Westminster Rd; Woodway Dr. lost power. Power was restored at 7 a.m.

At 7:28 a.m. customers at Calle Galaxia; Calle Cielo and Calle Planet lost power. There is no estimated time for when power will be restored.

Power has been restored to all customers who experienced overnight outages in the following locations:

The power went out at 8:58 p.m. Thursday and was restored at 1:43 a.m. Friday in the following areas: Military Hwy; Colonia Galaxia; San Felipe Dr; Calle Pluton; Calle Galaxia; Captain Basler; El Mar St; El Brillo St; Ruben M Torres; Hacienda West subdivision; Colorado North St; Alamosa Dr; FM 1421; Rancho Simpatico subdivision; Wild Horse Trl; Tortuga Trl.

At 9:18 p.m. Thursday power went out at Avenida del Palacio. It was restored at 12:10 a.m. Friday.

The outage start time for the following areas was 9:58 p.m. Power was restored at 12:11 a.m. Friday: Ruben Torres Blvd; N Central Ave; Towerwood Dr; Commercial Dr; Mar St; San Luis Dr; San Mateo Dr; San Francisco Dr; Wild Bird Ln; Lourdes Blvd; Grande Blvd; Madeira Beach Ln, Padre Island Hwy; N Illinois Ave; Ted Hunt Dr and surrounding streets.

Power went out at 10:02 p.m. Thursday for customers in Heron Cove; Wild Bird Ln. Power was restored at 12:11 a.m. Friday.

At 10:04 p.m.Thursday power went out on Lourdes Blvd; Penjamo St; Jimenez St; Escobedo St and Yera St. It was restored at 12:11 a.m. Friday.

Port of Brownsville also experienced outages at (Capt Donald Foust & RL Ostos); N Indiana, Milo Rd, David Shore Dr, Windhause Rd, Mineral Loop and surrounding streets. The outage began at 3:13 am Friday and was restored in the same minute.

Customers experiencing prolonged outages are urged to report them online at https://assist.brownsville-pub.com or by calling (956) 983-6300.

These are local outages and are not related to state grid conditions, a BPUB statement read.