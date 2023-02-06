BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Applications for the annual Project SHARE Scholarship are now being accepted by the Brownsville Public Utilities Board.

The $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to 10 qualifying students pursuing a degree in higher education.

To qualify for the Project SHARE Scholarship applicants must be a graduating high school student, live in a household with a minimum of one year of utility service with BPUB at the application deadline date and attend an accredited institution of higher education in the United States.

Students interested in applying may visit www.bpubscholarship.com.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. March 6. Once the scholarship recipients are selected, BPUB will send funds directly to the appropriate financial aid office for disbursement.