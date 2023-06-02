BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board announced the temporary closure of a section of Morrison Road for emergency repairs on a 24-inch main sewage line.

The road closure will be between Larkspur Drive and Paredes Line Road. Traffic will be detoured until work is completed, according to a release from BPUB.

The utility company said crews estimate repairs should take the whole weekend and be completed by Sunday night. All construction dates and times are approximate, and the end date and time may vary due to the nature of weather, soil conditions and job provisions.